WW2 pilot takes to the skies aged 96

Image copyright SWNS Image caption George Harvey flew bombing raids behind enemy lines after joining the RAF in 1939

A World War Two pilot, who was desperate to fly one last time, has taken to the skies from an RAF base at the age of 96.

Flight Lieutenant George Harvey flew bombing raids behind enemy lines after joining the RAF in 1939.

His dream to take the flight controls once again was discovered by his carer during a recent spell in hospital.

She found a note by the veteran saying "I want to be airborne one last time before the wooden overcoat."

Arrange a seat

Claire Nias, who works at a hospice in Nairn, said she came upon the note while completing routine paperwork to monitor Mr Harvey's progress.

She contacted RAF Lossiemouth to see if he could visit the base.

Flying Officer Chloe McFarlane, who is stationed at the Moray base, knew it would be impossible to arrange a seat in the supersonic Typhoon jets.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Flight Lieutenant Ian Bright passed the controls to Mr Harvey during the emotional flight

However, officer McFarlane contacted the Moray Flying Club, based at Kinloss Barracks, to make preparations for the nostalgic flight.

In a 38-year career with the RAF, Mr Harvey flew the Mosquito bomber, Meteor jet and Bristol Beaufighter strike aircraft.

Inspect the Typhoons

On one occasion he was forced to land a bomber with its wheels up due to combat damage sustained during one sortie during the war.

Mr Harvey said his sense of humour came out as he walked across the Moray airfield and spotted the Cessna light aircraft lined up for the flight.

He laughed and said it "would have to do", instead of one of his former planes.

Flight Lieutenant Ian Bright commanded the emotional flight but passed the controls to Mr Harvey while following the line of the Moray coast.

After landing at Kinloss the veteran was presented with a station tankard and also inspected the Typhoons his successors in the air force now fly.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Flying officer Chloe McFarlane with George Harvey, Claire Nias and flight lieutenant Ian Bright

Mr Harvey said: "I've had the most fantastic day. It has been so wonderful to fly again."

Flt Lt Bright added: "It was a huge honour for me to be able to take Mr Harvey flying once more.

"He truly is a fantastic character who had us all laughing - he still possesses brutal military banter.

"Once airborne it became clear that lots of memories were rushing back to him, I think he had a tear in his eye."