Residents living in an Aberdeen City Council housing scheme have been asked to consider moving out temporarily after a construction fault was found.

It is understood letters were sent to residents of up to twelve flats at Marchburn Park in Aberdeen.

The letter, seen by BBC Scotland, said remedial work needed to be carried out on the homes which were built in 2011.

It comes almost a year after tenants in a neighbouring block complained the building was vibrating.

Those residents were eventually offered alternative properties, but some are considering legal action against the council.

The contractor, Robertson, launched an investigation earlier this year.

Aberdeen City Council has offered existing tenants temporary accommodation and said it would pay for removals, storage and some living costs.