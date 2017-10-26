Police have appealed for information after a 44-year-old woman was found with serious head injuries in Elgin.

The woman was found in the Woodside Terrace area early on Thursday.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but police have been unable to speak to her to establish how she was injured.

Police Scotland said she had fair hair and was of average build. She was wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Det Insp Norman Stevenson said: "The woman was found in the street with injuries to her head.

"We have been unable to speak to her to establish how she came to be injured and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist us to get in touch."