Image copyright Muse Developments

A leopard sculpture by Kelpies creator Andy Scott has been unveiled in Aberdeen.

The steel leopard is located in the new £100m Marischal Square office, leisure and hotel development.

Mr Scott's design was unveiled at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

The Glaswegian spent many years working on the Kelpies, the two 30m-tall horse heads made of steel beside the Forth and Clyde Canal near Falkirk.