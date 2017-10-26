Leopard sculpture unveiled in Aberdeen by Kelpies creator Andy Scott
- 26 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A leopard sculpture by Kelpies creator Andy Scott has been unveiled in Aberdeen.
The steel leopard is located in the new £100m Marischal Square office, leisure and hotel development.
Mr Scott's design was unveiled at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
The Glaswegian spent many years working on the Kelpies, the two 30m-tall horse heads made of steel beside the Forth and Clyde Canal near Falkirk.