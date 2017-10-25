Image caption Mr Ahmad was found at Aberdeen's Rosemount Viaduct

A man accused of murdering a restaurant owner in 1978 in Aberdeen was detained as he attempted to board a flight to Pakistan, a court has heard.

Riasat Khan, 63, denies murdering Kazi Ahmad, who owned the Raj Dulal restaurant in the city's Dee Street.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Khan was detained at Birmingham Airport in May last year.

Mr Khan, of Cardiff, faces charges of murder and theft and claims he acted in self defence.

The court heard that West Midlands Police officer Robert Watton executed a warrant which had been granted by a Scottish sheriff in 1978.

The procurator fiscal in Aberdeen obtained the legal order just days after the death of businessman Mr Ahmad at a flat in the city's Rosemount Viaduct.

'Big punter'

He was described in a legal statement read to a jury on Wednesday afternoon as being a gambler who regularly used bookmakers and a casino in Aberdeen.

One witness told police investigating Mr Ahmad's death that he was a "big punter" who carried large sums of money.

Mr Khan was an employee at the restaurant and detectives investigating Mr Ahmad's death wanted to question him.

The Crown claims that Mr Khan assaulted Mr Ahmad and tied his wrists behind his back.

Mr Khan allegedly covered Mr Ahmad's head with an "item of clothing", struck him repeatedly on the neck and body with a knife and then murdered him and robbed him of a sum of money.

His lawyers have lodged a special defence in which their client claims he "acted in self defence" at the time of the alleged crime.

The defence states that Mr Ahmad had first "attacked" him.

The trial, which is being heard before judge Lord Beckett, continues on Thursday.