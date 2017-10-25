Image copyright Cott Beverages

A popular fizzy drink that has been produced in north east Scotland for decades has been discontinued, the manufacturers have announced.

Cott Beverages said it was no longer able to "viably produce" the Sangs Moray Cup range.

The red, "fruit-flavour" drink was made at the company's plant in Macduff, Aberdeenshire.

News it would no longer be sold has provoked outcry on social media websites.

There were fears production would end in 2012 when Sangs went into administration, but US-based Cott Beverages took on the brand.

'Sad news'

The drink continued to be produced, but has become increasingly hard to obtain.

A message posted on the Facebook page of food van Portlethen Place to Eat on Tuesday said the drink had been missing from stock for the last few months.

The post continued: "Yesterday I was in the famous drink's home town of Macduff so I thought I'd stop past the factory/warehouse and bring some home for you loyal customers.

"Alas no I could not do this as they've now discontinued making it!

"#bringbackmoraycup Spread the word folks."

The post has attracted almost 1,000 comments by dismayed customers. More comments have also been posted to the Save Moray Cup Facebook page, which was set up in 2012.

A spokesman for the page said the announcement was "sad news".

'Changing dynamics'

"It's a much-loved drink throughout the country but in particular the north-east and hopefully the decision will be reversed.

"We've seen a big outpouring of support towards the drink on social media throughout the last couple of days so hopefully the drink's owners will decide to continue its production.

"It's an institution so it would be incredibly sad to see it go completely."

A spokeswoman for Cott Beverages confirmed the drink would no longer be made and blamed the decision on the UK sugar tax, which will be introduced in April 2018.

"We're committed to ensuring that the Macduff production plant continues to be successful in light of the changing dynamics of the soft drinks industry, and as a result this means that we are having to make some difficult decisions in relation to our product offerings," she told BBC Scotland.

"With the UK sugar tax approaching as well as the cost of materials, we have determined that we are no longer able to viably produce the Sangs Moray Cup range of drinks.

"We would like to thank our consumers for their loyalty and we appreciate that the brand will be missed. If at some point in the future circumstances change, then we will revisit our analysis on this range of products."

'Change their minds'

The company said there would be no impact on jobs at the plant.

Local Troup councillor Mark Findlater told BBC Scotland: "It's very sad actually - it's a well-loved drink, a unique blend.

"It will be a sore miss for the area - so hopefully there will be enough of an uproar to maybe get them to change their minds."