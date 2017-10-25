Image copyright PA Image caption The ruling is due at the Supreme Court in London

A Supreme Court judgement is expected on an appeal by local authorities to have a developer pay millions of pounds towards transport improvements in the north east of Scotland.

It follows a lengthy dispute between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils and the Elsick Development Company.

In 2013, work began on the Chapleton of Elsick new town in Aberdeenshire.

The developer was asked to contribute to a Strategic Transport Fund for public transport improvements.

The Court of Session ruled it was not lawful for the developer to be obliged to pay for upgrades which were not related to the proposed development.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils appealed, and the result is expected at the Supreme Court in London on Wednesday morning.