CCTV images released after bar theft in Aberdeen
- 24 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
CCTV images have been released of three men police want to identify after a theft an Aberdeen bar.
Murdo's at Cairncry Road was targeted during the evening of Thursday 5 October.
Det Con Kayleigh McLean said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises these men to contact us as soon as possible."
Police Scotland previously said they were keeping an open mind on whether a series of incidents - including the one at Murdo's - were linked.