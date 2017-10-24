Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of three men police want to identify after a theft an Aberdeen bar.

Murdo's at Cairncry Road was targeted during the evening of Thursday 5 October.

Det Con Kayleigh McLean said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises these men to contact us as soon as possible."

Police Scotland previously said they were keeping an open mind on whether a series of incidents - including the one at Murdo's - were linked.