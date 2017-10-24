Image copyright Google

A 70-year-old man has been charged after a three-year-old was hurt in an alleged hit and run in Aberdeen.

The collision took place on the city-bound carriageway of Auchmill Road in the Bucksburn area of the city at about 12:30 on Monday.

The girl sustained minor injuries.

Police Scotland - appealing for dash cam footage - said the man was expected to appear in court next month.