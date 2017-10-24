Man charged after girl hurt in alleged hit and run in Aberdeen
- 24 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 70-year-old man has been charged after a three-year-old was hurt in an alleged hit and run in Aberdeen.
The collision took place on the city-bound carriageway of Auchmill Road in the Bucksburn area of the city at about 12:30 on Monday.
The girl sustained minor injuries.
Police Scotland - appealing for dash cam footage - said the man was expected to appear in court next month.