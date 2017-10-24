Image copyright AFP

Offshore workers' concerns about the potential return of Super Puma helicopters are set to be raised at the Scottish Parliament.

The helicopters were grounded after a crash in Norway when the rotor blades became detached from the fuselage.

The accident in April last year killed 13 people, including Iain Stewart from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

The 225 and L2 aircraft have since been cleared to fly, but no North Sea operators have reintroduced them.

'Safe to use'

Labour's Lewis Macdonald is due to lead a Holyrood debate, and is expected to point to a petition by the Unite union opposing the reintroduction of the Super Puma helicopters until the root cause of the Norway crash is established.

Airbus insists the model is safe to use.

Image copyright AIBN Image caption The rotors detached from a helicopter in 2016

The boss of Airbus flew into a helicopter exhibition in London in a Super Puma H225 earlier this month to demonstrate that the aircraft is safe for passenger use.

In September, a survey of workers conducted by Airbus revealed 62% of workers would be unlikely to fly in Super Pumas again.