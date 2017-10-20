Double decker bus gets stuck under Aberdeen bridge
- 20 October 2017
A double-decker bus has become wedged under a bridge in Aberdeen.
The accident happened on Riverside Drive at the Wellington suspension bridge on Friday afternoon.
The road was blocked as a result, causing rush hour tailbacks in the area.
No passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision. There were no reports of any injuries.