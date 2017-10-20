NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Double decker bus gets stuck under Aberdeen bridge

Bus stuck Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA

A double-decker bus has become wedged under a bridge in Aberdeen.

The accident happened on Riverside Drive at the Wellington suspension bridge on Friday afternoon.

The road was blocked as a result, causing rush hour tailbacks in the area.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision. There were no reports of any injuries.

