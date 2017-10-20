NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Yacht and fishing boat in collision in Moray Firth

Yacht after collision

A yacht has been towed to safety after a collision with a fishing boat in the Moray Firth.

The yacht Spirit, with one man on board, was brought ashore with the help of the Macduff lifeboat crew after the incident early on Friday morning.

It is understood the fishing boat was not badly damaged in the incident.