Serious one-vehicle crash closes A947 north of Newmachar
- 20 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police officers are dealing with what is described as a serious one-vehicle road accident in Aberdeenshire.
The A947 is closed north of Newmachar following the crash, which happened at about 04:00.
It is not known how many people were injured.
Police Scotland said its inquiry was at an early stage.