NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Serious one-vehicle crash closes A947 north of Newmachar

Police officers are dealing with what is described as a serious one-vehicle road accident in Aberdeenshire.

The A947 is closed north of Newmachar following the crash, which happened at about 04:00.

It is not known how many people were injured.

Police Scotland said its inquiry was at an early stage.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites