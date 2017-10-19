Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption The multi-storey car park can hold more than 1,000 vehicles

A new £10m multi-storey car park for patients and visitors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is to open on 25 October, it has been announced.

The Foresterhill campus facility has space for more than 1,000 vehicles.

There will be no charge for using the multi-storey car park.

Funding to improve car parking at ARI was pledged to NHS Grampian by The Wood Foundation, set up by businessman Sir Ian Wood and his family.