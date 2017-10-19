Drugs with an estimated street value of £85,000 have been recovered from two vehicles in the north east of Scotland.

Police said crack cocaine, heroin and money was seized on the unclassified Auchiries to Wellbank road near Hatton, and in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

The three men - an 18-year-old from Birkenhead, a 19-year-old from Aberdeen and a 22-year-old from Liverpool - were charged.

They are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.