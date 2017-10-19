Woman, 39, who died in Aberdeen fire named as Victoria Eighteen
- 19 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 39-year-old woman who died in a fire in Aberdeen has been named.
Victoria Eighteen died after the fire on the first floor of a four-storey building in Shapinsay Square on Monday night.
Police Scotland said the fire was being treated as non-suspicious.
Det Insp Norman Stevenson said: "Our thoughts are with Victoria's family and friends at this very difficult time."