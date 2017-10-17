Diver dies after Scapa Flow accident

A diver has died following an accident in Scapa Flow in Orkney.

The man, who has not been named, was exploring the wreck of the World War One German battleship Markgraf when he experienced problems.

He was transferred ashore but died before reaching hospital.

The battleship lies in 45 metres of water and is one of the most popular sports diving sites in Scapa Flow. This is the second diver fatality in the area in less than two weeks.

In the previous incident on 6 October, a boat north east of Cava Lighthouse reported one of its divers 15 minutes overdue.

A mayday was issued to all nearby vessels and the man's body was later recovered from the water.