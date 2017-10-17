NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Offshore platform fire east of Shetland investigated

Mariner A Image copyright SIGNAL2NOISE

A fire on an offshore platform east of Shetland is being investigated.

The incident happened on Statoil's Mariner A platform in the emergency generator room on Monday.

Statoil said no-one was injured as a result.

A spokeswoman said: "The relevant authorities were informed. An investigation is under way into the cause of the incident and to determine remedial actions."