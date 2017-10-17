Offshore platform fire east of Shetland investigated
- 17 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire on an offshore platform east of Shetland is being investigated.
The incident happened on Statoil's Mariner A platform in the emergency generator room on Monday.
Statoil said no-one was injured as a result.
A spokeswoman said: "The relevant authorities were informed. An investigation is under way into the cause of the incident and to determine remedial actions."