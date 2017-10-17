Woman dies in Aberdeen flat fire

Image caption The fire broke out on the first floor of the property

A 39-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Aberdeen.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on the first floor of a four storey building in Shapinsay Square at about 21:10 on Monday and extinguished the flames.

The woman's body was found during a subsequent search of the property.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but her death is not thought to have been suspicious. No one else was hurt in the incident.