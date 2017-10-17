Woman dies in Aberdeen flat fire
- 17 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 39-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Aberdeen.
Firefighters were called to a blaze on the first floor of a four storey building in Shapinsay Square at about 21:10 on Monday and extinguished the flames.
The woman's body was found during a subsequent search of the property.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but her death is not thought to have been suspicious. No one else was hurt in the incident.