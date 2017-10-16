Image caption John Alcock - badly injured in 2003 - was described as a wonderful man

A police officer who was left in a persistent vegetative state and required constant care after a crash 14 years ago has died.

John Alcock, 54, had been involved in royal protection duties.

He was a passenger in a marked police car travelling to Ballater police station in August 2003 when it was involved in a collision.

His partner Donna Alcock, who looked after him at home, said he was a "wonderful family man".

Ms Alcock, who had been his fiancee and later took his name, said: "Sadly we only had three-and-a-half years together before the crash."

The other vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Marco Bologna from Italy.

'Dedicated man'

He later admitted careless driving and was fined £1,000.

A £10m damages action raised on behalf of Mr Alcock was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2008.

Ms Alcock said her partner had always wanted to be a police officer.

"He was a very dedicated man who really cared about the community," she said.

The couple, who met in 1999, had one son together - Callum, who is now aged 16.

Ms Alcock gave up her job in administration to help look after Mr Alcock at home in Garmouth, Moray, following the crash.

Deserved tributes

"We were always going to look after him home when he could be released from hospital," she said.

"The Police Federation pulled out all the stops.

"We never gave up hope. At times he floated nearer the surface."

Mr Alcock died last Saturday after recent seizures were followed by a chest infection.

"Sadly John had chosen his time to let go," Ms Alcock said.

"He really deserves all the tributes. He made you feel safe. He was just a brilliant guy."