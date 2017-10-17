A ship detained at Aberdeen harbour for more than a year because its crew have not being paid is due to be auctioned.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year, and again in October, under merchant shipping regulations.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) said the 24 crew were owed more than £600,000 in total.

A sheriff ruled it could be sold at public auction. The auctioneer is due in Aberdeen from Ireland if able to beat bad weather to travel.

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia have been hitting the British Isles.

The auction is due to be held at the Rox Hotel in Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon.

There has been interest reported from potential buyers all over the world.

It is hoped the Indian crew could be paid within two weeks of the vessel being auctioned off.

Image caption The crew stayed with the boat in a bid to ensure they would be paid

Six crew members headed home earlier this month, amid emotional scenes at Aberdeen International Airport.

The remaining six are staying until the ship is sold.

The men have not seen their families for more than 17 months.