NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over drugs worth £24,500 recovered in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £24,500 were recovered in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said officers attended an address in the Kincorth area over an unrelated matter in the early hours of Sunday.

Cannabis, diazepam and cocaine along with a four-figure sum of money were recovered.

The 30-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Related Topics