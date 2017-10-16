A group opposing Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium want a meeting with the council chief executive.

The club recently put plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, on hold.

BBC Scotland then revealed Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott met Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne as officials were finalising the application.

The No Kingsford Group said transparency was needed.

The authority's interim head of planning was also at the meeting.

The council said the meeting was "in line with expectations" around a proposed development of such scale and significance, and legal advice was taken to ensure the discussions were appropriate to the planning process.

The club has said a new facility is vital to its future.

However, objectors want the club to look elsewhere.