Image copyright Mark Gray/Aberdeen RNLI Image caption The woman was rescued by Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat

A woman was rescued from freezing waters after she was found clinging to the bottom rung of a quayside ladder at Aberdeen Harbour.

Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat crew pulled her to safety after racing to the scene at Regent Quay in the early hours of Saturday.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Lifeboat Station before being transferred to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is understood she is in good health.

Cal Reed, from Aberdeen Inshore Lifeboat, said: "This lady was fully immersed in cold seawater, was clinging to the ladder, but was unable to climb out of the water.

"She was in imminent danger of losing her grip on the ladder and drowning.

"This was one of those nights that makes being a lifeboatman special - our presence saved this woman's life."