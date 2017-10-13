Compensation paid out by Aberdeen City Council over the baby ashes scandal at Hazlehead Crematorium totals £101,000, BBC Scotland has learned.

Baby and adult ashes were mixed together at Hazlehead and given back to relatives of the adult.

The parents of the infants were told there were no ashes.

Replying to a Freedom of Information request the authority said that 33 cases with families or individuals had been settled.

Ten cases had been rejected for compensation, as of 31 August.

The process is continuing.

Confidentiality agreements

It was revealed in February that 205 claims were lodged.

The authority would not reveal the highest and lowest sums of money that have been paid out.

The council also confirmed that confidentiality agreements were in place over the compensation scheme.

BBC Scotland revealed in 2013 that no ashes had been offered to the families of infants cremated in Aberdeen over a five-year period.

In February, a report into the baby ashes scandal included a claim staff misled the senior judge who was investigating procedures there.

Aberdeen City Council was ordered by the information commissioner to release the secret report after a request from BBC Scotland.

The council said Hazlehead Crematorium operations had been transformed.