Image copyright Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council Image caption Jac Banks (left) and Bradley Chalmers (right) helped save Tyler Hood

Two Aberdeen schoolboys have been honoured for helping to save the life of an injured fellow pupil.

Tyler Hood, 10, was on his scooter when he fell and was knocked unconscious.

Fellow Fernielea School pupils Jac Banks and Bradley Chalmers, both 11, sprung into action.

Jac used first aid skills from a school course and put Tyler in the recovery position. When an ambulance arrived, the crew told Tyler's mother that Jac's actions helped save Tyler's life.

They have now received a head teacher's award.

The incident happened in the Woodend area last Thursday.