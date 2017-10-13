Missing Cairngorm walkers led to safety
13 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Three missing walkers have been led to safety after an overnight operation by mountain rescue volunteers in the Cairngorms national park.
A helicopter and teams from Aberdeen, Braemar and Tayside were involved in the search in the Glenshee hills
The operation was hampered by low cloud and high winds but the walkers were located at Broad Cairn in the early hours of Friday.
They were taken to rescue vehicles and the volunteers left the hill at 03:30.