Man detained over £126,000 of drugs in Aberdeen
- 12 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £125,000 have been recovered in Aberdeen.
Heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized following an intelligence-led search at an address in the Ferryhill area on Wednesday afternoon.
Police Scotland said nearly £18,500 in cash was also recovered.
A 22-year-old man from London is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.