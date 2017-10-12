NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

By-election for new Aberdeenshire councillor

A by-election is taking place on Thursday to elect a new Aberdeenshire councillor.

The vote in Inverurie and District was triggered when former Conservative councillor Colin Clark was elected to Westminster as the MP for Gordon after defeating Alex Salmond.

Five candidates are standing.

Polling stations are open from 07:00 until 22:00 and the votes will be counted on Friday ahead of the result.

