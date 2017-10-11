A Shetland man who admitted subjecting his wife to nearly 30 years of domestic abuse has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Robert Simmons, 62, of Sandness, admitted 11 different charges dating between 1988 and this year.

The father-of-six's offences included striking his wife and forcing her into the boot of a car.

Passing the 32-month sentence, Sheriff Philip Mann said it amounted to a sustained campaign of abuse.

Sheriff Mann told Lerwick Sheriff Court some of the charges on their own would have warranted a custodial sentence.

This case was described previously by procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie as one of the worst he had ever dealt with.