Image copyright Chevron Image caption The Alba field lies about 130 miles off Aberdeen

An oil firm has been served with an improvement notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after a worker suffered a serious injury on a North Sea oil platform.

The incident happened on the Alba Northern installation on 6 May during lifting operations.

It is claimed operator Chevron failed to ensure that lifting operations on the platform were properly planned and carried out in a safe manner.

Chevron has not yet commented.

The Alba field lies about 130 miles (210km) north east of Aberdeen.