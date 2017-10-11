Improvement notice for oil firm over offshore injury
An oil firm has been served with an improvement notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after a worker suffered a serious injury on a North Sea oil platform.
The incident happened on the Alba Northern installation on 6 May during lifting operations.
It is claimed operator Chevron failed to ensure that lifting operations on the platform were properly planned and carried out in a safe manner.
Chevron has not yet commented.
The Alba field lies about 130 miles (210km) north east of Aberdeen.