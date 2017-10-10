Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Peter Buchan Drive in Peterhead

A man has been convicted of what police described as a "brutal" murder of a man in his home in Peterhead.

Gary Crossan was found guilty by majority verdict after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The attack took place at 56-year-old Malcolm Wright's home in Peter Buchan Drive on 26 January 2017.

Mr Wright was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. Crossan will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond, who led the murder inquiry, said: "Crossan launched a horrific attack on his victim, causing injuries so severe that he would spend his final days in intensive care and never recover.

"From the outset Crossan went to great lengths to cover up his involvement in Mr Wright's death, however there is no doubt that he meant to cause him severe harm.

"I can only hope that this outcome, which I know may not provide Mr Wright's family and friends with any closure, can help them begin to move on with their lives. Our thoughts are with them today."