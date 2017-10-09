A man killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Mark Wood, 38, from Aberdeen, was involved in the two-car collision on the B999 Pettymuick to Pitmedden Bridge, near Udny Station, a few miles from Ellon, at about 16:45 on Friday.

He was driving a silver Honda Jazz.

The 73-year-old man driving the other car, a grey VW Golf, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries. Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses.