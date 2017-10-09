Man, 38, killed in B999 collision named
- 9 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Mark Wood, 38, from Aberdeen, was involved in the two-car collision on the B999 Pettymuick to Pitmedden Bridge, near Udny Station, a few miles from Ellon, at about 16:45 on Friday.
He was driving a silver Honda Jazz.
The 73-year-old man driving the other car, a grey VW Golf, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries. Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses.