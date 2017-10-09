NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Council probe into Aberdeen asbestos claims

Aberdeen City Council has launched an investigation into claims workers may have been exposed to asbestos at a depot.

The alleged incident is understood to have taken place the Kincorth depot at the end of September.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "An investigation is being carried out."

