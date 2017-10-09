Council probe into Aberdeen asbestos claims
- 9 October 2017
Aberdeen City Council has launched an investigation into claims workers may have been exposed to asbestos at a depot.
The alleged incident is understood to have taken place the Kincorth depot at the end of September.
An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "An investigation is being carried out."