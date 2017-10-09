Cruden Bay death being treated as unexplained
- 9 October 2017
The death of a young man in Aberdeenshire is being treated as unexplained.
Police Scotland said the sudden death of the 24-year-old happened at Castle Road on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson said: "At this time the death is being treated as unexplained."