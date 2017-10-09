NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cruden Bay death being treated as unexplained

The death of a young man in Aberdeenshire is being treated as unexplained.

Police Scotland said the sudden death of the 24-year-old happened at Castle Road on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: "At this time the death is being treated as unexplained."

