Missing diver recovered from Scapa Flow
A missing diver has been recovered from Scapa Flow, the coastguard has said.
The alarm was raised at 16:00 and a mayday call was made to all vessels in waters near Orkney to help in the search.
A boat north east of Cava Lighthouse reported one of their divers 15 minutes overdue.
Stromness and Kirkwall coastguard teams, a search and rescue helicopter, and the Longhope RNLI lifeboat were also involved in the operation.
There has been no information about the diver's condition.