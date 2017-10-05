Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift

A teenager found guilty of causing the death of a man by driving dangerously in Fraserburgh weeks after passing her test has been detained for four years.

First offender Shari Dunbar, 19, struck Nuno Barbara, 45, who was originally from Portugal, as he crossed a road in September 2015.

The care worker failed to observe give way markings at the junction of the town's Bath Street and Castle Street.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told Dunbar: "Driving of this nature wrecks lives".

Dunbar, who had passed her test five weeks earlier, also failed to slow her car down to a speed appropriate for negotiating the junction and failed to keep control of her Seat Ibiza.

Dunbar then struck father-of four Mr Barbara, who came to Scotland to take a job at a fish factory.

'So sorry'

She claimed she was concerned about a former boyfriend who she alleged had been driving too close to her.

When Dunbar was charged by police she told them: "I'm just so sorry for it all."

Defence advocate Derick Nelson said: "Knowing what she had done will live with her forever.

"When her car struck Mr Barbara she immediately called an ambulance.

"The incident was over in an instant, but had devastating consequences. She was on her way home to her family and Mr Barbara had left work and was on his way home to his family.

"She is truly sorry and devastated by Mr Barbara's family's devastating loss. She is heartbroken about the effect on his family, but realises she cannot change what has happened."

'Recognise the heartache'

She admitted causing death by careless driving, but denied causing death by dangerous driving.

After trial she was convicted of the more serious charge.

Lord Kinclaven, at the High Court in Glasgow, told her: "You recognise the heartache you have caused to Mr Barbara's family.

"Your dangerous driving was over a limited period and you arranged for the emergency services to attend. It is clear you did not intend or plan to cause death by dangerous driving."

Lord Kinclaven banned Dunbar from driving for seven years and said she would then need to resit the driving test.