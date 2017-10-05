Drugs worth £74,000 recovered in Aberdeen
- 5 October 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £70,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.
Heroin and cannabis, said to be worth £74,000, were seized in the city's Guild Street on Tuesday afternoon after an intelligence-led search as part of Operation Aspen.
A 28-year-old man from Liverpool was charged.
Police Scotland said he was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.