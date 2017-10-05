Image copyright SPL

NHS Grampian and NHS Highland account for 75% of all locum spend in Scotland, according to a report.

A workforce plan set to come before the NHS Grampian board says the amount spent on locum doctors over the past two financial years has risen by nearly £3m, an increase of 18%.

NHS Grampian needs to make savings of £30m in 2017-18 and in each of the next three years.

It is looking to limit the number of locum doctors.

The report - coming before the health board on Thursday - states: "NHS Grampian and NHS Highland account for 75% of all locum spend in NHS Scotland, driven particularly by off-contract locums and supply issues, which are driving up costs."

Recruitment initiatives

The report adds: "NHS Grampian has a significant number of employees from other European countries.

"The decision that the United Kingdom will leave the EU in March 2019 has created uncertainty over the status of EU workers employed in the UK and this has created a significant risk for some services in NHS Grampian.

"Work will be progressed in NHS Grampian to determine what these risks might be."

The report says NHS Grampian is continuing to undertake recruitment initiatives.

It is set to take part in an international recruitment process in Australia in November, aimed at repatriating nurses and midwives.