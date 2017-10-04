A drug trafficker caught with heroin and crack cocaine worth more than £120,000 in Aberdeen has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Grandfather Paul White, 50, of the city's Bridge of Don, admitted being concerned in the supply of both drugs in September and October last year.

More than 800g of cocaine worth more than £80,000 was found at his home, along with nearly 400g of heroin.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby said the drugs trade was "vile and evil".

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that police had received intelligence White was involved in the supply of drugs.

'Bitterly regrets crime'

Officers armed with a search warrant found a hatch under a carpet which contained a holdall containing the drugs.

Defence counsel Derick Nelson said that White had a long-standing drug problem but was now on a methadone programme.

He said White had been put under pressure to become involved in the drug offending and added: "He bitterly regrets that he did act in the way he did."

The Crown served papers on White to seize any profits of crime.