Aberdeen FC has put its application for a new stadium complex that was due for consideration next week on hold.

The club wants more time to discuss the plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, with planners.

The recommendation of city council planners was due to be published on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a decision next week, but was delayed.

The club's application has now been deferred.

It has said a new facility is vital to its future. However objectors called for the club to look elsewhere.

'Planning complexity'

Club chairman Stewart Milne said: "This is a once-in-a-generation project with major implications for the club, the city and the wider region.

"It is also an application with a degree of legal and planning complexity that needs to be carefully considered.

"We have therefore decided to request that our application be deferred to a future meeting of the full council."

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: "We can confirm that item 9(h), in relation to the application for planning consent for proposed community and sports facilities at West Kingsford, has been withdrawn from the agenda for the meeting of full council on 11 October at the request of the applicant, Aberdeen Football Club.

"Having regard to the nature of the application and the associated complexities, and in light of the public interest, the planning authority has acceded to the request on this occasion.

"The request has been made to enable the applicant to seek further discussions and clarification to take place with the planning authority. If necessary, further planning consultation will follow."