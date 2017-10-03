Image copyright Aberdeen FC Image caption A decision is due in October after Wednesday's hearing

Aberdeen FC is expected to find out later if council planners recommend that its application for a new £50m stadium complex is backed or refused.

The stadium and training facilities would be at Kingsford, near Westhill.

The recommendation of Aberdeen City Council planners is due to be published on Tuesday afternoon.

The recommendation is not the final ruling, with councillors deciding on 11 October whether to give the go-ahead to the project.

The club has said the new facility is vital to its future. However objectors have called for the club to look elsewhere.

Listeners in the north east of Scotland can hear a BBC Radio Scotland programme, on FM, about Aberdeen's stadium bid from 17:30.