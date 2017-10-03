Pupil treated after Ellon Academy incident
- 3 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A pupil is being treated by paramedics after reports of an assault at a school in Aberdeenshire.
Ambulance and police crews were called to Ellon Academy at about 08:20.
No further details are known at this stage.