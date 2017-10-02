NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman seriously injured in Aberdeenshire collision on B9031

A woman has been seriously hurt in a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The emergency services were called to the scene between Rosehearty and Sandhaven on B9031 road.

The collision happened at about 13:20.

