Fifty jobs are being lost - 31 in Aberdeen and 19 in Fife - after a cabling firm went into administration.

Xtreme Business Solutions was founded in 2003 and has offices in Aberdeen and Dalgety Bay.

The administration was blamed on rising costs and falling margins.

Joint administrator Iain Fraser, of FRP Advisory LLP, said: "Unfortunately, the financial issues facing the company could not be resolved and administration was the only option."

He added: "Xtreme Business Solutions was an established, respected operator in the specialist cabling sector."