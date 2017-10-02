'Significant' vandalism at Tullos primary in Aberdeen
- 2 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Police have appealed for information after more than 20 windows were smashed by vandals at an Aberdeen school.
A total of 22 windows were damaged at Tullos Primary in the early hours of Saturday.
Several items were also strewn about the playground.
PC Andy McNally said: "Vandalism to a school is completely unacceptable. The cost of repair will be significant and there can be impact upon pupils until such repairs can be made."