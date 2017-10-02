Police have appealed for information after more than 20 windows were smashed by vandals at an Aberdeen school.

A total of 22 windows were damaged at Tullos Primary in the early hours of Saturday.

Several items were also strewn about the playground.

PC Andy McNally said: "Vandalism to a school is completely unacceptable. The cost of repair will be significant and there can be impact upon pupils until such repairs can be made."