Coastguards are appealing for boat owners in the Peterhead area to check their emergency positioning beacons after a string of false alarms.

Eleven alerts have been triggered by the beacon since June.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the emergency locator beacon could be faulty, or could be knocking against something which switches it on and off.

As it is unregistered, they have no contact details for its owner.

In the meantime, search operations have to be mounted to try and track it down every time the Standard Communications model MT401FF activates - so far, to no avail.