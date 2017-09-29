Image caption Malaviya Seven was first detained in June last year

A ship which has been detained at Aberdeen harbour for more than a year because its crew have not being paid is to be auctioned next month.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year, and again in October, under merchant shipping regulations.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) said the 12 crew were owed more than £600,000 in total.

A sheriff ruled the ship could be sold at public auction to cover crew wages. It will be auctioned on 17 October.

The auction will be held at the Rox Hotel in Aberdeen.

There has been interest from potential buyers all over the world.

It is hoped the Indian crew could be paid within two weeks of the vessel being sold.

Six crew members headed home earlier this month, amid emotional scenes at Aberdeen International Airport.

The remaining six are staying until the ship is sold.

The men have not seen their families for more than 17 months.