New diversions and speed restrictions are to be put in place on the A90 in Aberdeenshire after a motorcyclist came off his bike.

The biker crashed on the Rashiereive junction north of Aberdeen when a bus appeared to pull in front of him.

Transport Scotland said the changes were being made to ease congestion and "enhance safety".

Roadworks in the Balmedie area mean more traffic than usual is using the junction.

Following the motorbike incident earlier this week, Stagecoach North Scotland said it was "concerned" to see dashcam footage of the crash and was investigating.

The 40mph speed restriction currently in place is now being extended to include the A90-A975 junction.

New diversions will also be put in place for northbound traffic and HGVs, which are now advised to follow the A975 to Cruden Bay where they can rejoin the A90.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "This junction will continue to be monitored during busy periods and other additional options may be implemented over the coming days and weeks to enhance the safety of the local community, road users and workers, if required.

"We strongly encourage road users to observe all signage and to use more caution while getting used to the new traffic management measures in place. We would also like to thank road users for their continued patience while works are ongoing."