Man charged over Fraserburgh coastguard break-ins
- 26 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been charged after two break-ins at a coastguard station in Aberdeenshire.
The incidents in Fraserburgh happened earlier this month and in November 2016.
The latest left the station out of action for six hours.
Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man has been charged, and was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.