Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption The break-ins at the coastguard unit happened earlier this month and last November

A man has been charged after two break-ins at a coastguard station in Aberdeenshire.

The incidents in Fraserburgh happened earlier this month and in November 2016.

The latest left the station out of action for six hours.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man has been charged, and was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.